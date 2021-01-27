Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $34,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.94. 98,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,858. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.96. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,398 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Summit Insights downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.58.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.