Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $1.71

Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.82. Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 4,576,981 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.70 million and a P/E ratio of -5.97.

In other news, insider Adam Habib sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £480 ($627.12).

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

