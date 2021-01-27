Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMDUF shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amundi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CSFB upgraded shares of Amundi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Amundi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

AMDUF stock remained flat at $$83.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.53. Amundi has a 12 month low of $70.01 and a 12 month high of $83.40.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

