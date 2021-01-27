Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.65. Amtech Systems has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert F. King sold 30,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $207,474.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 829,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amtech Systems (ASYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.