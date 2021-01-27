Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $121,261.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,495 shares of company stock valued at $140,117 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.