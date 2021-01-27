Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Ames National has increased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of ATLO stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. Ames National has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter.

In other Ames National news, insider Scott T. Bauer bought 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $37,861.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,917 shares of company stock valued at $57,948 over the last 90 days. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ames National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits of various types comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

