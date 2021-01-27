American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after buying an additional 355,977 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 31,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,073. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.