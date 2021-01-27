American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Decreased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,351 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.09% of American Water Works worth $25,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.4% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,576,000 after buying an additional 216,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Water Works by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after purchasing an additional 49,594 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 22.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,516,000 after purchasing an additional 199,356 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American Water Works by 22.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 529,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,033,000 after purchasing an additional 96,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

American Water Works stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,073. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.76. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

