Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Down 12.1% Following Insider Selling

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) fell 12.1% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $53.34 and last traded at $53.41. 780,924 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 540,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.75.

Specifically, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 8,824 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $397,785.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,429,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,523,527.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $81,121.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,121.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 951,802 shares of company stock worth $49,394,675. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.61.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million. Analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.