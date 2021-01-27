Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $311.07 on Wednesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.95 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $544.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.09 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMED. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total value of $158,241.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,226 shares of company stock valued at $841,991 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

