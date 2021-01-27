AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Shares Gap Down to $133.91

Shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $133.91, but opened at $118.38. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $118.38, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.25.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from AMCON Distributing’s previous dividend of $0.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of AMCON Distributing worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

