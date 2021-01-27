AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target Raised to $5.50

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AMC has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.27.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $7.78.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.99 million. The company’s revenue was down 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $2,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,043,474 shares of company stock worth $23,346,942. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 379,546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9,615.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 340,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 242,612 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

