Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,326.13 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,190.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3,178.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,661.64.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

