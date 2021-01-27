Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 8.6% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,661.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,326.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,190.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3,178.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

