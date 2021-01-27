Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

MO opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 117.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

