Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.98

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.98 and traded as high as $13.46. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 118,712 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alpine Immune Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

The stock has a market cap of $259.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,743,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $6,516,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $4,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

