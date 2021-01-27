Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $2,250.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,917.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,773.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,636.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,934.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

