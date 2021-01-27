Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,907.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,767.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,632.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,932.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,848.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

