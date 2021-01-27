Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,482,000 after buying an additional 121,963 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,848.00.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,907.95 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,932.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,767.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,632.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

