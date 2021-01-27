Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $196,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,090,000 after buying an additional 50,208 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,084,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,848.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,907.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,767.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,632.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.