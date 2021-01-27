Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Retirement Systems of Alabama’s 9th Largest Position

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $285,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,867.95.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG opened at $1,917.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,773.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,636.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,934.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.