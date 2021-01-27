Alpha FX Group plc (AFX.L) (LON:AFX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,505.00

Alpha FX Group plc (AFX.L) (LON:AFX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,505 ($19.66) and last traded at GBX 1,505 ($19.66), with a volume of 15620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,331.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,086.67. The company has a market cap of £587.81 million and a PE ratio of 63.36.

Alpha FX Group plc (AFX.L) Company Profile (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its activities comprise initial design and implementation of hedging strategies, as well as ongoing management and monitoring of currency risks. The company sells forward currency contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, payments and collections, and option contracts.

