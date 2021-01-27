Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.64 and last traded at $36.64. Approximately 4,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1,481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,462,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,460,000 after purchasing an additional 390,916 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,046 shares during the period.

