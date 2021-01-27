Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.35.

Shares of ALLY opened at $38.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

