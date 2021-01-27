Allworth Financial LP Sells 736 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in International Business Machines by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $122.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,006,857. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $109.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

In other news, Director Andrew N. Liveris acquired 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,387 shares of company stock valued at $960,196. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

