Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,433 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,505 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,459,000 after buying an additional 55,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,013,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,915,000 after buying an additional 311,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,174,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,675,000 after buying an additional 59,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,798,512. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $126.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.