Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,310 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,849,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,117,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,015,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $6,881,000.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY traded down $5.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $436.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,394. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $452.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.95.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.