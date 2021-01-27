Allworth Financial LP Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.86. 200,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,995. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

