Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,700,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,319,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 35,703 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,948,000.

HDV traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.99. 11,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.80 and a 200 day moving average of $84.77. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $96.73.

