Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,405,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 309,224 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $66,353,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

Shares of MCD traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.82. The stock had a trading volume of 87,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,320. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

