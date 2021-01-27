Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,498,429 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $274,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Savior LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 58,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,024. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $35.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

