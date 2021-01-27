Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,068 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.51 and a 200-day moving average of $114.45. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $145.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

