Allworth Financial LP Buys 374 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.25.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $8.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $180.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

