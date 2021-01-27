Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,186 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,034,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,064 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.65. 107,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,975,914. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $103.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

