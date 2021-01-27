Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.32

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.32 and last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 896301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.37.

The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.75 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,231.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 130,281 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 75,593 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,788,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 153,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 271,129 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

