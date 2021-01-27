Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

ALSN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

ALSN stock opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

