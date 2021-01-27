Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.29.

Shares of ALNA stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 271,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,085. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $68.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.39.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $140,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 153,840 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

