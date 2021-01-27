Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

ALYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.95.

NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alithya Group stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,274,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.50% of Alithya Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

