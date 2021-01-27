Align Technology (ALGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Align Technology to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $535.10 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $579.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.00.

In other news, SVP Yuval Shaked sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.10, for a total transaction of $432,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,364 shares of company stock valued at $20,375,194. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

