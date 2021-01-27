Alias Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Alias coin can now be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alias has a market capitalization of $671,683.73 and approximately $186.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alias has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00046284 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00157517 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000265 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00010302 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Alias

Alias (ALIAS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io . Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

