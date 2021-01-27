Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) (CVE:ANZ) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) (CVE:ANZ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.17. Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 54,061 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.36 million and a PE ratio of -11.56.

About Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) (CVE:ANZ)

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the properties located in Nevada, the United States; Yukon and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru. The company was formerly known as Tarsis Resources Ltd.

