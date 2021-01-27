Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,716 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.17% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $41,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,626 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,193,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after acquiring an additional 45,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 868,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,008,000 after acquiring an additional 59,802 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 785,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,696,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 491,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,575,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $169.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $179.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.44 and a 200-day moving average of $166.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

