Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $4.50

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Alexander’s has increased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Alexander’s has a dividend payout ratio of 151.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alexander’s to earn $15.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $18.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Shares of ALX stock opened at $275.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.62. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $223.02 and a fifty-two week high of $342.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.90.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexander’s will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

ALX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

