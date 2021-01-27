Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading 9.4% Higher

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) shares traded up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $18.15. 600,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 493,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Get Alector alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,444.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth $20,862,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alector by 690.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alector by 32.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 42,594 shares in the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.