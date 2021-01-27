Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

Get Alcoa alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.39.

NYSE:AA opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Alcoa by 56.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.