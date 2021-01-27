Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

NYSE:AA opened at $18.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 111.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,637 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 33.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 267,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

