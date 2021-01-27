Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.
ALK stock opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.02.
In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $254,197.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,130 shares of company stock worth $659,102 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.
