Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ALK stock opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.02.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $254,197.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,130 shares of company stock worth $659,102 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.