Alasdair MacDonald Purchases 25,000 Shares of Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) (LON:TGP) Stock

Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) (LON:TGP) insider Alasdair MacDonald purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

Alasdair MacDonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Alasdair MacDonald bought 50,000 shares of Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($41,154.95).

Shares of LON TGP opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.82) on Wednesday. Tekmar Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 172 ($2.25). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The company has a market cap of £32.04 million and a PE ratio of 31.25.

Tekmar Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, installs, and sells subsea stability and protection solutions to offshore energy markets. The company offers subsea cable, and umbilical and flexible pipe protection systems; subsea engineering consulting services; and geotechnical design and consulting services, such as offshore structure foundation design, geohazard assessment, and subsea cable routing and burial assessment, as well as project management services.

