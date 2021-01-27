Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $109.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

Get Alarm.com alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALRM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

ALRM stock opened at $96.58 on Monday. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.72.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $36,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $374,435.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,588 shares of company stock worth $16,294,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,966,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,902,000 after purchasing an additional 728,403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,110,000 after purchasing an additional 219,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 162,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,832,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,617,000 after purchasing an additional 151,430 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.