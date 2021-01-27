AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Trading Up 8.3%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 552,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,011,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

